India vs England, Lucknow weather forecast: Will rain disrupt crucial World Cup encounter at Ekana Stadium?

England's disastrous start at the ICC World Cup 2023 has put the defending champions on the verge of an early exit from the elite tournament. After a stunning defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, Jos Buttler's England will meet hosts India in a do-or-die encounter in the ongoing World Cup on Sunday at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. While Rohit Sharma's Team India has won their first five encounters, reigning world champions England have only scripted unwanted records with four defeats at the ICC World Cup.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma along with others during a practice session at Ekana Cricket Stadium ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against England (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2019 World Cup winners have only won a single game in their last five World Cup outings in India. This is also the worst start by a defending champion at the ICC World Cup since 1999. Defending champions in the 1999 edition, one-time winners Sri Lanka won only two of its first five league games and the Asian giants also failed to enter the knockout stage of the World Cup at the time.

ALSO READ: ICC 'sanctions' Babar Azam and Co. after Pakistan's heartbreaking loss to South Africa at World Cup

India vs England, ICC World Cup - Weather report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit's Team India has arrived in Lucknow after defeating New Zealand for the first time in 20 years at an ICC event. Interestingly, poor visibility had stopped play in Dharamsala when India squared off against the Black Caps at the World Cup. Will Lucknow's weather disrupt the crucial World Cup encounter between India and England at the Ekana Stadium? According to weather.com, raingods are unlikely to make their presence felt in Lucknow.

ALSO READ: India vs England Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: High-flying IND favourites to send defending champions ENG back home

India vs England: A look at Lucknow's weather forecast (Weather.com/Screengrab)

England's poor showing at World Cup

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Languishing near the bottom of the World Cup points table, England are unlikely to seal a place in the last four of the ICC event in India. The defending champions have tried all of their 15 players from the World Cup squad in India. Buttler and Co. even left their vice-captain in three games of the World Cup. England will have to end India's winning streak to end its winless run at Lucknow. Hosts India have defeated Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in its first five games of the ICC World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON