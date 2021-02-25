‘Like premier league teams treat early stages of FA Cup rounds’: Vaughan slams England’s team selection against India

The England cricket team is in a spot of bother during the ongoing third Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors were bundled for just 112 by the Indian bowlers on the very first day of the Test with Axar Patel picking up 6 wickets for the hosts. It was another disappointing display with the bat by the English after failing to score in the second Test in Chennai as well.

In spite of facing one of the best teams in the world, England have continued to rotate the squad in the Test series against India and this has not gone down well with former players.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan wasn't happy with the fact that the team management have decided to rotate the squad against 'the best team in the world'.





“England have treated selection for this series like premier league teams treat the early stages of the FA Cup rounds ... #INDvENG Against the best team in the world,” Vaughan said in a tweet.

While Vaughan is critical of the rotation policy, South African pacer Dale Steyn thinks the policy is ‘pretty genius’.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have looked to manage the workload of players. Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, and James Anderson have been rotated wisely by the team management. Steyn on Sunday praised England's rotation policy saying that they are "slowly building an army of amazing cricketers" and won't struggle in picking teams.

"England's rotation policy is slowly building a army of amazing cricketers. We may criticize it now, but with 8 ICC tournaments scheduled for the next 8 years (basically 1 a year, so I'm told) they really not gonna struggle for international experience when picking teams. #goals," Steyn tweeted.