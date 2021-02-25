‘Like premier league teams treat early stages of FA Cup rounds’: Vaughan slams England’s team selection against India
- In spite of facing one of the best teams in the world, England have continued to rotate the squad in the Test series against India and this has not gone down well with former players.
The England cricket team is in a spot of bother during the ongoing third Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors were bundled for just 112 by the Indian bowlers on the very first day of the Test with Axar Patel picking up 6 wickets for the hosts. It was another disappointing display with the bat by the English after failing to score in the second Test in Chennai as well.
In spite of facing one of the best teams in the world, England have continued to rotate the squad in the Test series against India and this has not gone down well with former players.
READ | Decisions made unusually quickly: Root & Silverwood meet match referee - Report
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan wasn’t happy with the fact that the team management have decided to rotate the squad against 'the best team in the world’.
“England have treated selection for this series like premier league teams treat the early stages of the FA Cup rounds ... #INDvENG Against the best team in the world,” Vaughan said in a tweet.
While Vaughan is critical of the rotation policy, South African pacer Dale Steyn thinks the policy is ‘pretty genius’.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have looked to manage the workload of players. Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, and James Anderson have been rotated wisely by the team management. Steyn on Sunday praised England's rotation policy saying that they are "slowly building an army of amazing cricketers" and won't struggle in picking teams.
"England's rotation policy is slowly building a army of amazing cricketers. We may criticize it now, but with 8 ICC tournaments scheduled for the next 8 years (basically 1 a year, so I'm told) they really not gonna struggle for international experience when picking teams. #goals," Steyn tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's aware of his strength': Gavaskar explains how Axar excelled in third Test
- Axar also became the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul at the revamped stadium in Ahmedabad. It is his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan slams England’s team selection 'against the best team in the world'
- In spite of facing one of the best teams in the world, England have continued to rotate the squad in the Test series against India and this has not gone down well with former players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV umpire bit too quick for my liking: Manjrekar on umpiring calls in 3rd Test
- IND vs ENG: Gill was adjudged not out which left Stokes bemused while England captain Joe Root and Broad were seen in an animated discussion with the on-field umpire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel: The perfect replacement
- After three innings bowling in whites for the very first time, Patel has returned 2/40, 5/60 and 6/38. Suffice to say, he has surpassed expectations, perhaps his own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did England pick four pacers for a spinning track?
- In its brief history, day-night Tests have tended to assist fast bowlers. In the 15 day-night Tests that have been played around the world before the ongoing match, fast bowlers have taken 354 wickets at an average of 24.47, and spinners 115 wickets at 35.38.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root & Silverwood meet match referee over 'unusually quick' TV umpire decisions
- "The England captain and head coach spoke with the match referee after play," an England team spokesperson said in the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar reveals what helped him picking up 6 wickets against England in 3rd Test
- It was his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India. By doing so, the 27-year-old spinner also became only the third Indian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in his first two matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Wrong shot selection': Gavaskar weighs in on young India opener's dismissal
- Gill shone bright in the series down under and scored a half century in the first innings of the first Test against England but has been guilty of giving his wicket away a couple of times in the series already.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar sizzles with six on home turf as India take early command
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ben Stokes dropped catch brings soft signal rule in focus
- The TV umpire overruled the “Out” soft signal (on-field umpires’ own call before technology adjudicates) and the incident renewed the debate whether soft signal can be an informed decision with very limited reaction time for the umpires on ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd Test, Day 1: Axar, Ashwin put India on top as England bowled out for 112
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball, umpires have a word
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox