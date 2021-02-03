Mike Gatting shares tales of England's tour of India in 1984-85
The India vs England series is just around the corner. Purely on the basis of the talents on display and the rich history between the two sides, an India-England Test series should qualify as one of the most awaited encounters after the Ashes and India vs Australia series.
The lone spot up for grabs – New Zealand have already qualified - in the World Test Championship final makes matters more interesting. Ahead of the four-match Test series, former England captain Mike Gatting spoke about his memories of visiting the country.
Gatting played 13 tests in India and averaged over 50 - scoring two centuries during England's successful visit in 1984-85. England arrived in India during a tense time, but stayed on.
Indira Gandhi was assassinated when England arrived. They then flew down to Sri Lanka, a trip during which a bomb went off not too far away from their hotel. As they then prepared for the first Test at Bombay (as Mumbai was known then), they learnt of the assassination of Percy Norris, the British Deputy High Commissioner.
England then lost the first Test at the Wankhede Stadium but bounced back to win the series 2-1. "Although we lost the Test match, all the things that happened before, by the time we finished (the first Test) everybody was a little bit more comfortable. We had a practice match before the second Test in Delhi. I think there was a good serious conversation. If anything, it brought the team together again," Gatting told in an interview with Niche Sports.
