Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Mohammed Shami bowls fiery deliveries in nets ahead of England Tests: WATCH
cricket

Mohammed Shami bowls fiery deliveries in nets ahead of England Tests: WATCH

Shami was seen practicing in the nets, where his fluid action and trademark run-up were in full display.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Mohammed Shami during training session(Twitter / Mohammed Shami)

The first Test against England is almost 2 weeks away and the Indian players are leaving no stones unturned to prepare themselves. A majority of them recently participated in a 3-day practice game against a County Select XI which ended in a draw. With a few days to go for the series to begin, ace fast-bowler Mohammed Shami looked completely pumped up in a practice session.

The right-arm was seen practicing in the nets, where his fluid action and trademark run-up were in full display. Shami took to social media and shared his training video. The minute-long video comprises three deliveries.

The first one was a good length delivery which troubled the batter a bit. The next one was a bit fuller and the batter warded it off to the leg side. The final delivery was well guided at the stumps. Shami captioned the video as “Practice Session #mdshami11”.

ALSO READ | 'Might be asking Dravid to coach their national side': Shanaka's interaction with Indian head coach gets Twitter talking

Shami didn’t feature in the warm-up fixture against County XI. However, he will one of the key pacers in the Indian line-up in the upcoming Test series. He had a decent run in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. He was the pick of the bowlers when India bowled out the Kiwis in the first innings. Shami returned with the figures of 4-76.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohammed shami india vs england
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend

Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP