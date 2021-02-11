IND USA
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and England Captain Joe Root (R) posing with the Anthony De Mello Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Monty Panesar explains why the Test series should be called ‘Tendulkar-Cook trophy’

Panesar, who played a crucial role in England’s 2-1 Test series win during the 2012 tour of India, explained that both the former cricketers have played a lot against each other.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Former England spinner Monty Panesar's latest idea of giving a new name to the India vs England Test series has created a buzz on social media. On Wednesday, he came up with a tweet suggesting that the rubber should be named after two legendary batsmen – Sachin Tendulkar and Alastair Cook and should be called as 'Tendulkar-Cook Trophy'.

Panesar, who played a crucial role in England’s 2-1 Test series win during the 2012 tour of India, also explained that both the former cricketers have played a lot against each other. He also said that Tendulkar is the ‘biggest legend’ of the game and there is no series named after him.

“Eng v India test series should be called ‘Tendulkar Cook trophy’ because both have highest test runs for their countries, they played a lot against each other and we know Tendulkar is the biggest legend and we don,t have a series named after him,” tweeted Panesar.

'I just don't understand why': Monty Panesar questions selection of Indian bowler for first England Test

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar remains the only cricketer to have played 200 Test matches. He retired with 15,921 runs and 51 centuries to his name. Sachin is also the all-time highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game. On the other hand, Alastair Cook scored 12, 472 runs in 161 games, the most from England in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, a fan asked – ‘why not Bhajji-Panesar Trophy’, and Panesar came up with a fitting reply.

“‘Harbhajan Panesar trophy’ would have worked if I had 300 plus test wickets,” wrote Panesar.

R Ashwin fit to play second Test against England Chennai

Joe Root’s England won the opening Test by 227 runs and went up 1-0 in the 4-match series. Both teams will now lock horns in the second Test which begins on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

monty panesar alastair cook india vs england
'That's where Kohli is little hard to understand': Manjrekar on Virat's tactics
cricket

'That's where Kohli is little hard to understand': Manjrekar on Virat's tactics

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  Manjrekar highlighted Nadeem's example as an area where Kohli could have been a bit more proactive.
'A very, very good choice': Dasgupta names replacement for Nadeem in second Test
cricket

'A very, very good choice': Dasgupta names replacement for Nadeem in second Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  The pitch in Chennai was a spinning one and Axar Patel was the favourite to get his place in the playing XI. But an injury to him forced India to select Washington Sundar as the all-rounder and Nadeem as the conventional left-arm spinner.
'You guys have scared my children': Akhtar hilariously roasts PSL 6 anthem
cricket

'You guys have scared my children': Akhtar hilariously roasts PSL 6 anthem

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  "Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh," Akhtar said on Twitter.
Once blown away, touring sides now strike big blows
cricket

Once blown away, touring sides now strike big blows

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  Both India and England have dominated as touring teams over the last five years and overseas conditions do not intimidate them anymore. But England will be up against India's nearly impeccable home record too in this series.
'I didn't feel he was ready for the fight': Laxman on Indian batsman
cricket

'I didn't feel he was ready for the fight': Laxman on Indian batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  Both the Mumbai batters failed to impress with the bat during India's crushing 227-run loss to England in the series opener in Chennai. Their failure to buckle up in the critical run-chase saw India falter in the match as England went up 1-0 in the 4-match series.
R Ashwin fit to play second Test against England in Chennai
cricket

R Ashwin fit to play second Test against England in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  Ashwin is doing fine after he sustained a painful blow from a Jofra Archer short ball during the Indian second innings and needed immediate attention from the physio Nitin Patel.
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'I just don't understand why': Panesar questions selection of Indian bowler

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  The off-spinner from Jharkhand struggled throughout the game for consistency. He leaked 167 runs in 44 overs in the first innings. While in the second, he conceded 66 runs in 15 overs.
James Anderson unlikely for second Test against India in Chennai
cricket

James Anderson unlikely for second Test against India in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:48 AM IST
James Anderson in all probability be replaced by another modern-day great Stuart Broad as England are likely to stick to their rotation policy irrespective of the match result for the second Test against India in Chennai.
India's Axar Patel catches a ball(REUTERS)
cricket

Axar Patel fit, Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped for second England Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is set to make way for all-rounder Axar Patel in India's playing XI for the second Test against England. Patel has regained his fitness and started training with the squad.
File image of Wasim Jaffer.(File)
cricket

Very sad; absolutely wrong: Jaffer rejects allegation of communal approach

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer said the charge that he favoured Muslim players, which was levelled by Cricket Association of Uttarakhand secretary Mahim Verma in a media report, had caused him immense pain.
'I felt a big part of series battle would be played against him': Pat Cummins
cricket

'I felt a big part of series battle would be played against him': Pat Cummins

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Cummins spoke about bowling to Pujara and called him a 'brick wall', whose wicket he targeted once captain Virat Kohli returned home on paternity leave.
Jofra Archer names Chennai pitch as 'probably the worst surface' he has seen
cricket

Jofra Archer names Chennai pitch as 'probably the worst surface' he has seen

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  "On the fifth day it was probably the worst surface I've seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at,' Archer said.
File photo of T Natarajan(HT Archive)
cricket

TNCA releases Natarajan from Vijay Hazare Trophy squad following BCCI request

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:39 AM IST
RS Jaganath Sinivas will take Natarajan's place in the 20-member squad which will leave for Indore on February 13.
'Eng v India test series should be called Tendulkar Cook trophy': Monty Panesar
cricket

'Eng v India test series should be called Tendulkar Cook trophy': Monty Panesar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Panesar, who played a crucial role in England's 2-1 Test series win during the 2012 tour of India, explained that both the former cricketers have played a lot against each other.
