India vs England: Morgan to lead 16-member strong squad for T20I series

England have named a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 international series against India, to be played in Ahmedabad in March. Limited overs captain Eoin Morgan will lead a side full of T20 specialists.

"The touring party depart on Friday 26 February and will play five T20 internationals in Ahmedabad," ECB informed on its website.

Apart from Morgan, all-rounder Ben Stokes, experienced wicket-keeper batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow and top order batsman Dawid Malan comprise a strong line-up.

The likes of Jofra Archer, the Curran brothers (Sam and Tom), Adil Rashid and Mark Wood are expected to lead the bowling artillery.

England have also named two reserve players.

Full England T20I squad for India series:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves:

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire).

