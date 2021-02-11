India vs England: Morgan to lead 16-member strong squad for T20I series
- Apart from Morgan, all-rounder Ben Stokes, experienced wicket-keeper batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow and top order batsman Dawid Malan comprise a strong line-up.
England have named a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 international series against India, to be played in Ahmedabad in March. Limited overs captain Eoin Morgan will lead a side full of T20 specialists.
"The touring party depart on Friday 26 February and will play five T20 internationals in Ahmedabad," ECB informed on its website.
Apart from Morgan, all-rounder Ben Stokes, experienced wicket-keeper batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow and top order batsman Dawid Malan comprise a strong line-up.
ALSO READ - 'That's where Kohli is a little hard to understand': Sanjay Manjrekar dissects India captain's 'tactics' against England
The likes of Jofra Archer, the Curran brothers (Sam and Tom), Adil Rashid and Mark Wood are expected to lead the bowling artillery.
England have also named two reserve players.
Full England T20I squad for India series:
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).
Reserves:
Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit Axar Patel bowls to Kohli before batting in the nets - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin and the England puzzle - Can the off-spinner dominate in Jadeja's absence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Morgan to lead 16-member strong squad for T20I series
- Apart from Morgan, all-rounder Ben Stokes, experienced wicket-keeper batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow and top order batsman Dawid Malan comprise a strong line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jofra Archer names Chennai pitch as 'probably the worst surface' he has seen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak women's team's tour of Zimbabwe ends abruptly as airline suspends operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Steyn's latest tweet on Anderson's greatness is a mixture of humour and class
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bonner leads West Indies to 223-5 vs Bangladesh on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leach expects India to fight back, calls for being ‘mentally & physically' ready
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Tiwary's 7-2 trap for Joe Root in second Test goes viral on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Did the right thing': Anil Kumble backs Wasim Jaffer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I don't think Root is the best batsman in the world’: Sunil Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I felt a big part of series battle would be played against him’: Pat Cummins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TNCA releases Natarajan from Vijay Hazare Trophy squad following BCCI request
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox