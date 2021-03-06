India vs England: 'Never thought of Test Championship,' says coach Ravi Shastri after India's 3-1 Test series win
India head coach Ravi Shastri said that he was not focused on the ICC World Test Championship ahead of the Test series against England. India needed to win the Test series (and also win two at least two matches) to qualify for the final of the ICC tournament, and on Saturday, the Virat Kohli-led side defeated the Joe Root-led team by an innings and 25 runs to win the series 3-1.
India will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at Lord's between June 18 and June 22. After the match, head coach Ravi Shastri said that he was not focused on the WTC.
"I never thought of the World Test championship. We were at the top of the table and then things got changed, it was converted to percentage points at a time when we were not playing," Shastri said.
The head coach added that India deserved to be in the final. "Now, we are at the top with 520 points, and we deserve to be in the final," he added.
Shastri also hailed the Indian team for making a comeback in the series after losing the first Test by 227 runs.
"It's a great feeling to win the series. It's satisfying to see the youngsters perform in tough situations. The way Pant and Washi played... pressure was on us but from there to get to 360 was incredible," he said.
"The scoreline of 3-1 doesn't reflect how close the series was. It's like our series in England we lost 1-4. England had their moments and if they grabbed those we could have had a different result," Shastri added.
Ashwin, who picked up his 30th five wicket haul in England's second innings to once again play a crucial role in India's thumping win by innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test, finished the four-match series with 32 scalps to his name.
Here's how the cricketing fraternity wished Sunil Gavaskar on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut
