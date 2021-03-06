India vs England 4th Test: Axar Patel picks up most wickets by Indian bowler in debut series involving 4 matches

India off-spinner Axar Patel picked up his 4th five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England as he dismissed Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, and Dom Bess to reach the mark. Patel had registered figures of 2/40 and 5/60 in the 2nd Test in Chennai, and then he followed it up with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 in the Day/Night Test at Motera.

He picked up four wickets in the first innings in Ahmedabad in the 4th Test, and in the 2nd innings, he registered his 4th five-wicket haul in just his 4th Test.

Also read: India outclass England by inn & 25 runs to win series 3-1, qualify for WTC final

With five wickets in the 2nd innings, Axar took his total tally of wickets to 27. This is the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in his debut Test series (4 matches). Overall, Axar equalled Dilip Doshi's record of most wickets in his debut series. Doshi had also taken 27 wickets in the Australia tour of India in 1979/80 of 6 Tests.

Speaking after the match, Axar said that the confidence given to him by the team throughout the series helped him in the long run.

"I think the confidence helped me. I got wickets in the first game and kept on carrying the confidence. When me and Washi were batting, we thought the pace variation wasn't there," he said.

"I only bowled faster ones more often in the previous games but here we needed to vary our pace," he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON