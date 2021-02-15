'One of the few modern-day batsmen': Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Virat Kohli after impressive fifty

Virat Kohli recorded one of his finest Test fifties against England on Day 3 of the second Test against Chennai on Monday. Kohli brought up his 25th half-century – the second of the series – but what makes this knock special are the conditions it was scored in. On a rank turner where the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled on the third day, Kohli batted with immense grit and determination and along with R Ashwin, added an unbeaten 50-run partnership to extend India's lead to 350 and beyond.

Kohli's innings was a batting masterclass, almost a lesson for batsmen around the world on how to tackle spin. Kohli's technique was hailed by former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who highlighted how the India captain has always been a old school batsman when it comes to playing spin, and it is something that has allowed Kohli to thrive against the likes of Jack Leach, Moeen Ali and other part-time English spinners.

Also Read | 'This is classy batting': Gavaskar impressed with intent shown by Kohli

"He's always had great technique against spinners. He's been very classical, very old fashioned, very copybook where if the ball is pitched right up, he gets onto the front foot. And when he gets onto the front foot, it stretches really long. And he ensures that his backfoot stays inside the crease unlike Rohit Sharma," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"And if the ball is slightly short, where he feels he can't get on to the front foot and get it under hit bat, he rocks back and plays off the backfoot. So he's one of the few modern-day batsman who can play the pull shot against spinners on a turning pitch."

Also Read | Virat Kohli miffed after getting warned for running on danger area

In fact, in the first innings, Kohli was bowled for a duck to a classic off-spinner from Ali as the ball slipped through the 'gate' and knocked the top of the India captain's off-stump. But Manjrekar pointed out that such sights are and will be rare, given the amazing 'hand-eye' coordination Kohli possesses.

"That technique and that understanding of how the ball behaves – you see that with Ashwin as well – so any batsman who has a feel for the ball will make the necessary adjustment. This is something that the academy-taughter, batsmen or who are shaped on bowling machines can struggle a bit, but anybody who’s got a great sense of hand-eye coordination tends to do well on these type of pitches," he added.