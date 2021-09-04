India vs England: Pitch invader 'Jarvo' arrested on suspicion of assault after collision with Jonny Bairstow

The Day 2 of the fourth Test once again saw an interruption caused by a pitch invader at The Oval in London as the man, identified as Youtuber Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis by the British media, ran into the stadium. Jarvo, who had earlier invaded the field twice in the ongoing Test series – at Lord's and Leeds – and was banned from Headingley Cricket Ground for life, intruded proceedings once again when he rushed on to the field in the 34th over of England’s first innings.

He ran past bowler Umesh Yadav and bumped into batsman Jonny Bairstow. He then released the ball from his hands as Bairstow himself looked in disbelief. The security guards escorted him off the ground.

Also read: 'Not very often you see him bowling below 130': Laxman says India pacer is 'tired' or carrying a 'niggle' in 4th Test

Now, as per a report from Reuters, the man has been arrested on suspicion of assault for colliding with batsman Jonny Bairstow.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to British media.

The ECB said that any pitch invasion was "completely unacceptable" in a statement to British media.

"The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff," the cricket body added.

"The ECB works closely with all our venues to share information and enhance their security operation."

Meanwhile, India finished strong on Day 2, as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 43 runs for the first wicket till the play was called off for the day. India are now trailing by 56 runs from England and will look to take lead on Day 4 of the Test.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON