'Not very often you see him bowling below 130': Laxman says India pacer is 'tired' or carrying a 'niggle' in 4th Test

Although India conceded a first-innings lead of 99 runs, their bowlers did a commendable job to apply pressure on England through Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Oval. India had reduced England to 62/5 before half-centuries from Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes lifted them to 290. For India, it was a collective effort with all five bowlers picking up wickets. Umesh Yadav was the best with 3/76 while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two each.

However, former India batsman VVS Laxman expressed concern over two pacers who as per him did not look threatening enough – Shardul Thakur (1/54) and Mohammed Siraj (1/42). Laxman was worried particularly a bit more for Siraj seeing the lack of pace from him. From picking up eight wickets in the Lord's Test and 2/86 in Headingley, the drop in Siraj's speed has witnessed a constant drop, which is why the Laxman feels that the fast bowler is either tired or has picked up a niggle.

"Shardul Thakur doesn't look penetrative and, somewhere down the line, I feel (Mohammed) Siraj is carrying a niggle. Not very often you see him bowling below 130. Either that, or he is tired. That's why the bulk of the bowling is being done by Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. Kohli will have to find a way to utilise Siraj," Laxman said on ESPNCricinfo.

"It was evident even in the way he bowled at Headingley. He was charging in at Nottingham and Lord's. When he bowled on the last day at Lord's, when he got those four wickets, he had a lot of energy and intensity. It was missing when he bowled the third or fourth spell at Headingley. Right from the first ball he bowled yesterday, it looked like he was carrying a niggle."

Since his Test debut for India during the tour of Australia in 2020/21, Siraj has become a much-improved bowler for India and has only gotten better. If Siraj indeed is tired, it is not surprising for Laxman, but the former batman did reckon that India need to find a way to rotate him and the rest of the bowlers better if they are to be kept fit and fresh.

"It can happen. Someone who is bowling with that kind of intensity, you can feel exhausted at the end of three Test matches. In all those matches, he has bowled his heart out. Virat Kohli needs to find a way to utilise Siraj better and rotate the bowlers around," Laxman added.

