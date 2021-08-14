Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav finish 10-day quarantine, join Indian cricket team at Lord's

Newcomers of the Indian Test squad, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have finished a 10-day hard quarantine period and joined the rest of the members of the Indian cricket team at Lord's on Saturday. The BCCI confirmed the news by posting a picture of the batting duo sitting at the area next to one of iconic balconies as the Indian team fielded against England on Day 3 of the second Test.

"Hello @PrithviShaw and @surya_14kumar. Welcome to Lord's!," the BCCI tweeted.

Shaw and Suryakumar, who were part of India's limited-overs squad in Sri Lanka, missed the last two T20Is as they were close contacts of all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who had contracted Covid-19. It did affect the travel plans of Shaw and Suryakumar, but they made it in time and boarded the flight to England on August 3.

Flying in from Colombo, Shaw and Suryakumar reached London and headed straight to Nottingham, where they were undergoing their mandatory quarantine period before being available for selection. Even as the Indian team headed back to London for the second Test, Shaw and Suryakumar stayed back before finally reuniting with their teammates on Saturday, August 14.

Both players will now be available for selection for the third Test, which starts August 24 at Headingley in Leeds. There is a nine-day gap between the end of the second Test and the beginning of the third, which gives ample time to both batsmen to train well and be on their toes if the call-up comes. If selected in the XI, Suryakumar, who has already earned his ODI and T20I cap, will become India's 303rd Test cricketer.

Shaw, who missed being part of India’s original 20-member squad for the tour of England was flown in after Shubman Gill injured his shin and Washington Sundar fractured his finger and were ruled out of the Test series. Shaw has played five Tests for India, his last appearance dating back to December of 2020, where he was dismissed for 0 and 2 against Australia in a day/night Test at Adelaide.