Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout performer for India in the second innings against England. After an average display in the first innings, Ashwin showed why he is regarded as one of the best spinners in the world as he picked up six wickets to help India dismiss England for 178 runs at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ashwin had figures of 6/61 as he picked up the last three wickets as India dismissed England under 200 on a deteriorating pitch at the Chepauk. This is the 28th time Ashwin has picked up a five-wicket haul for India in Tests while this is his 26th in Asia.

He has a great record at home with 22 five-wicket hauls and it was his third in Chennai. Ashwin has equaled England pacer James Anderson's record of most 5-wicket hauls at home in Test Cricket. He is now only behind Anil Kumble (25), Rangana Herath (26), and leader Muttiah Muralitharan (45). While it is possible that Ashwin might overtake Herath and Kumble but it remains to be seen if he can reach Muralitharan's record.

India had a perfect start to their second innings with the ball as premier spinner R Ashwin dismissed England's opening batsman Rory Burns off the first ball of the innings.

With that, Ashwin achieved a feat to be mighty proud of. The India spinner, with his dismissal of Burns, became the first spinner in more than 100 years to get a wicket off the first ball of an innings. Before him, it was South African cricketer Bert Vogler to do so in 1907. The first spinner ever to pick up a wicket off the first ball of an innings was former England bowler Bobby Peel in 1888, making Ashwin the spinner to do so.