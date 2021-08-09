Dravid teaches Kannada to British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis in Bengaluru - WATCH

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid had played the roles of India captain and head coach. And now, he has turned into a Kannada teacher. Well, it’s not a full-time job but he certainly found an opportunity to teach a few words in his language to an Englishman.

While India and England play a 5-match Test series in the UK, the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis is on a ‘hunt for the best Indian cricket expression’. To fulfill his purpose. Ellis got to learn a phrase in the language of the state from one of the local heroes – Rahul Dravid.

Alex Ellis took to his Twitter on Sunday and shared a video of his interaction with the former India skipper.

“Today, we’re down south in Bengaluru. What better teacher than ‘The Coach’ #RahulDravid, who taught me this in #Kannada,” tweeted British High Commissioner to India.

Rahul Dravid recently returned from Sri Lanka after coaching Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India that comprehensively won the ODI series 2-1 but lost the T20Is after Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19 and got ruled out. 8 other cricketers – who were identified as his close contacts – were also put under isolation, making a total of 9 players unavailable for the last two encounters.

India handed debuts to 5 youngsters in two games but the lack of an experienced batsman cost them the series. There were only 5 batters available with Dhawan being the only one to have experience of international cricket.

The young guns of India put up a fighting performance but that wasn’t enough to win the T20I series. India lost it 2-1 after winning the opener by 38 runs.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s India needed another 157 runs to win the first Test with nine wickets in hand. But in the end, it was the rain that had the last laugh as it denied the fans of a finish they deserved.

