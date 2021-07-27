Rishabh Pant, Team India return to training ahead of England Test series: See Pics

Virat Kohli and his boys on Tuesday hit the nets in Durham to gear up for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which begins from August 4 in Nottingham. With a few days left for the series opener, the visitors are leaving no stone unturned to challenge the hosts.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, skipper Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant trained at the centre wicket at Durham Cricket Club. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures from the training session of the visitors.

"#TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England," BCCI tweeted.

#TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y71qe4b4mo — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

Last week, Pant returned to the team's camp after recovering from Covid-19. During the warm-up fixture, Rahul had donned the wicketkeeping gloves as well because Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were unavailable because of Covid-19 protocols.

The India tour of England will mark the beginning of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The Indian side had also played a three-day warm-up game against County Select XI that ended in a draw. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja played promising knocks while the likes of Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj left an impact with their blowing.

