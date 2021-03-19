'I watched all of his games': Suryakumar Yadav explains how he planned first-ball six off Jofra Archer
There were a lot of eyes on Suryakumar Yadav as he walked out to bat in the fourth T20 international against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After a long wait, Suryakumar was going to bat for the first time in international cricket. He had toiled hard in domestic cricket for years and fans were excited to see how Surya will perform in national colours.
Many expected jitters. But that wasn't the case as Surya smashed the first ball he faced for a six off England pacer Jofra Archer. Suryakumar anticipated the short ball and played a ramp shot over fine-leg to kickstart his international career.
READ | I don't know why there can't be an ‘I don't know’ call for the umpires: Virat Kohli on soft-signal controversy
Surya narrated how he planned for the stunning six off Archer.
"I am very happy with the way the things went. My plan was really clear when I went out to bat. I have seen Archer in the last two-three seasons in the IPL, I watched all of his games, whenever a new batsman comes in, what plans he has, obviously I had my plans as well," added Suryakumar.
"It was a great opportunity for me to bat at number three for India. Yeah, I knew he will come a little short at me."
His terrific innings in only his second international outing was cut short by a controversial dismissal, but Suryakumar Yadav took it on his chin, saying few things are "not in my control".
Suryakunar smashed a blistering 57 off 31 balls to set up India's series-levelling eight-run win against England in the fourth T20 International against England here on Thursday night.
Just when he was looking to pile on England's misery, the Mumbai dasher was given out in a controversial fashion.
"Regarding my dismissal, not really disappointed because few things are not in my control. Things that are in my control, I try to control that and things outside that, are not in my hands," Suryakumar said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.
During India's innings, two umpiring seemed to have gone against the hosts. Suryakumar was dismissed by Sam Curran.
The right-handed batsman tried to play a shot but Dawid Malan ended up taking the catch.
Replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan was taking the catch.
However, as the soft signal was out, the third umpire upheld the on-field call citing "lack of conclusive evidence".
Suryakumar was not included in India's squad for the white-ball series against Australia despite a stellar IPL and domestic season
Speaking about how he prepared for the series against England, Suryakumar said, "I have always said that the passion for this game has always kept me going."
"I kept working hard, I only knew that I have one option and I try to do things that are in my control. I kept on working on my skills and fitness and I knew that when the time is right, an opportunity will come and I will grab it with both hands.
"There were some butterflies, I was happy when I got to know that I will be playing at three, I knew what I had done before, I just followed the same process which I do while playing for my franchise.
"I knew this situation really well, I wanted to do the same things. I did not do anything different, I just expressed myself," he said.
(with PTI inputs)
