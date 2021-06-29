India vs England: Team India players spend leisure time with family in UK – See Pics

After the conclusion of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the Indian cricket team will shift its focus to the 5-match Test series against host England, which begins in August. Before going back to grind, the members of Team India have been given a break during which they had a family day out in the United Kingdom.

On Monday, several Indian players took to social media and shared updates on how they spent leisure time with their loved ones. Team India captain Virat Kohli shared a picture with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Instagram in which they can be seen enjoying their breakfast.

Pacer Ishant Sharma and opener Mayank Agarwal visited the famous prehistoric monument Stonehenge with their wives. Ishant posted the images with the caption: “At the masterpiece of engineering with the folks! #stonehenge #england.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane went out with their families. Rahane shared the picture where both the Mumbai cricketers could be seen holding their daughters.

“Baby’s having their day out after quite some time indoors!”: Rahane captioned the image.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen enjoying a relaxed walk near the ocean with his wife, Prithi Narayanan. He shared a video clip with the caption: “When ocean meets the sky with the life of Ram.”

Once the extended break is over, Team India members reassemble on July 14 to start preparing for the England Test series. As per reports, the squad will set their base in Durham and play a couple of intra-squad simulation matches before locking with Joe Root’s England.