‘Whoever has to select the team has to look ahead’: Aakash Chopra predicts India’s opening pair for England Tests

Even days after the culmination of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, discussions continue to take place about the ifs, the buts and the analysis. Joining the bandwagon is Aakash Chopra, who spoke about Shubman Gill opening the batting.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan if Team India would have been better off playing KL Rahul instead. Chopra replied that Shubman, who only scored 36 across the two innings, was the right man to partner Rohit Sharma at the top. Gill, despite looking comfortable in the middle, failed to play a long innings.

Chopra further opined that the young right-hander should continue to open even during the England series.

"Shubman Gill should have definitely played. I feel he should definitely be playethe first Test against England as well. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma was the right combination."

ALSO READ | 'Probably two of the players were fit’: Michael Holding lists reasons for change in modern-day Team India

Former India opener Chopra also mentioned that it was the right choice despite Gill not firing.

"It did not work out; if we look back the path always looks better on the rear-view mirror but whoever has to select the team has to look ahead and not behind," Aakash Chopra said.

He added: "Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma was the right decision. Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma will be the right decision for the first Test match also. I am going with what the team did."

Cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra did not fail to point out that even if Gill wasn't selected, the next-in-line batsman was Mayank Agarwal and not KL Rahul.

"You couldn't have played him [Rahul]. Before KL Rahul, they should have played Mayank Agarwal. And now when you go ahead also, Mayank is ahead of KL Rahul in the pecking order."

ALSO READ | 'That's quite special': Kane Williamson talks about his relationship with India captain Virat Kohli

The five-match Test series between India and England begins on August 4.