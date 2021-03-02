'That question mark is being answered nicely': Aakash Chopra names the 'absolute rockstar' of Indian team
- India vs England: "I feel that he's an absolute Rockstar, one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced," Chopra said.
The current Indian cricket team is nothing like the teams that have represented the country in the past. Unlike the previous era, the current Indian team is filled with match-winners from top to bottom. With the bat, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have changed the landscape of Indian batting while Cheteshwar Pujara has highlighted the art of batting in Test matches. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah is one of the hardest to face, whereas all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has proved his mettle in international cricket.
Also Read | 'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet
When it comes to spinners, no one exemplifies the art better than R Ashwin, who could well stand out today as the best spinner in the world. Although Ashwin does not play limited-overs cricket, what he has done in Test matches is exemplary. He was effective with both bat and ball against Australia and is continuing the same vein of form in the home series against England. Such is his greatness that it has taken Ashwin only 77 Tests to reach the incredible feat of 400 wickets in the format, the second-fastest to the landmark behind the great Muttiah Muralitharan.
Former India batsman Aakash Chopra feels that although the great Anil Kumble will always be India's greatest match-winner, Ashwin is not behind. "78 Test matches for 400 Test wicket. Let the naysayers be. He's been absolute phenomenal with the craft that he has displayed over a period of time and as he's growing as a bowler; he’s picking a lot of wickets," Chopra said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.
Also Read | Ashwin is a world-class bowler, India outbowled us on that wicket: Jack Leach
Ashwin has been on a phenomenal roll of late, picking up five-wicket hauls in two of the three England Tests played. He picked up 6/61 in the first Test in Chennai although his effort wasn't enough to save India the match. In the second game however, Ashwin sizzled with both bat and ball, picking up a match-haul of eight wickets and scoring a gritty century in India's second innings, helping the team win the game by 317 runs. In the third Test at Ahmedabad, although it was Axar Patel who did most of the damage, Ashwin wasn’t far behind taking seven wickets in the match.
"That question mark is also getting answered quite nicely. I feel that he's an absolute Rockstar. He's one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced, of course Anil Kumble will still remain at No.1," Chopra explained.
'Going way too far': Waugh calls Chennai and Ahmedabad pitches 'unacceptable'
- India vs England: Waugh said that pitches which offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad
Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 100 million followers on Instagram
Gavaskar asked if Jadeja comes into the playing 11 despite Axar’s performance
- Jadeja has been a standout performer for India with both bat and ball in the last one year. But Team India hasn’t missed him much as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have made their debuts in his absence and displayed that they belong in international cricket.
England spin bowling coach admits visitors went in wrong strategy in 3rd Test
- 28 out of 30 wickets fell to spinners. England team management got their strategy wrong as they went in with three seamers on turning track.
Warner to return with one-day game for New South Wales
Ashwin is a world-class bowler, India outbowled us on that wicket: Jack Leach
Pink balls, "good" surfaces and the future of Tests
- Yet, there is a legitimate issue here. The definition of a "good surface" may simply be a matter of one person's opinion against another's; but the very structure of Test cricket, it's 5-day format, demands a surface that has a reasonable chance to support play for five days.
Bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous: Dasgupta on Ahmedabad Test debate
- With several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint.
'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet
- Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the topic, saying that even though he does not agree with Yuvraj on his opinion, he still believes Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended their careers with a lot more wickets.
Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record
- IND vs ENG: Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet.
Shaw to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare knockouts
South Africa women cricketers hope to turn the tables on India
Rashid Khan likely to miss first Test due to finger injury
