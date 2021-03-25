'The greater the setback, the stronger the comeback': Shreyas Iyer's inspirational message after getting ruled out

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer came up with an inspirational message on Thursday after getting ruled out of the last two ODIs against England as well as the entire IPL 2021 season which kicks off next month.

The Mumbai batsman dislocated his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England on Tuesday. The incident took place in the eighth over of the England innings when Iyer dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. He looked in tremendous pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.

On the same day, the BCCI had stated, “Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans.”

Iyer is set to undergo a surgery, which will rule him out of action for a minimum of four months. He took to Twitter and thanked his fans for their support.

“You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon. I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon,” Iyer tweeted.

The 26-year-old is also unlikely to play for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament. Lancashire had on Monday announced the signing of Iyer for the tournament starting on July 23.

Iyer had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the IPL. In his absence, the DC captaincy could be handed to either Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner R Ashwin.

