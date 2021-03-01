India vs England: Virat Kohli shares picture with boys who make his ‘life hard in the gym’

Team India is gearing up for the fourth and final Test against England which begins on Thursday in Ahmedabad. The preparations are in full swing and the players are leaving no stone unturned to win the final face-off which will decide who will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and shared his picture with the team's strength and conditioning coaches—Nick Webb and Soham Desai—and stated that how these two people ‘make life hard’ for him in the gym with their intensive training regimes.

“The boys who make life hard in the gym but easy on the field @nick.webby @imsohamdesai,” Kohli tweeted.

ASLO READ | 'I thought India is bigger, better team than this, they don't need to be scared'

Indian vice-captain and Kohli’s deputy in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane took to Instagram and posted a picture with Webb and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

ASLO READ | IND vs ENG: Kohli & co. take to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - WATCH

Earlier, the BCCI shared a video on Twitter where the Indian captain was seen batting at the nets as he worked on his defence. Kohli hasn’t scored a century since his ton against Bangladesh in the Day/Night Test in November 2019, and he would be eager to get one on the board before the 4-match series comes to an end.

After losing the series opener to England by 227 runs, Kohli-led Team India made a terrific comeback and registered back-to-back victories to go up 2-1 in the series. Though the visitors have been knocked out of the World Test Championship final race, India’s chances to play the finale at The Lords’ depends upon the outcome of the fourth Test.

The hosts either need to win or draw the final Test to enter the final. A victory for England will take Australia to the final.