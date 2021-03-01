IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli & co. take to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - WATCH

Virat Kohli-led Indian team returned to the nets for a training session on Monday as the hosts gear up for the fourth and final Test against England at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The third Test between the two teams ended on Day 2, which gave both the teams more resting than they expected.

Hence, it would be interesting to see if India and England appear to be more rejuvenated for the final encounter which will not only be the series decider but will also decide who will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final.





In a video uploaded on the BCCI official Twitter handle, Kohli was seen batting at the nets as he worked on his defence. The India captain has not scored a century since his ton against Bangladesh in the Day/Night Test in November 2019, and he would be eager to get one on the board before the series comes to an end.





India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has also received criticism for his inconsistent performances, and he was also seen working hard at the nets.

The pitch for the 3rd Test has received intense criticism for the past few days and it would be interesting to see how it fares out in the final encounter between the two teams.

former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has reckoned that the final game will also be played on a spin-friendly track and hoped that the pitch would be a little bit easier to bat on.

“I don’t think the pitch will be very different from what we have already seen because it is the same square on which eleven pitches are there, out of which we are going to play on one more pitch. What will happen is that unless there is a lot of rolling done, unless there is a lot of watering done at the same time, this pitch will become drier and then help the ball to turn a little bit more,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

