India vs England: ‘We are very aware of that,’ Graham Thorpe wary of India’s bowling threat

England batting coach Graham Thorpe is not undermining India’s bowling attack, saying the team is aware of the threat the home team’s pacers and spinners are capable of posing against some of their finest batsmen. The first Test between India and England takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium starting February 5 and even though India’s fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.

"The one thing about the Indian bowling attack is, it's not just about spin. I suppose their seam attack is also strong and so from that point of view it's not to just get side-tracked completely in into the spin side of things as well," Thorpe said via a virtual press conference.

"Indian bowling has developed into a very good attack and we are very aware of that. When you come to the sub-continent you will have to deal with spin. More so with Indian attack, we are aware. The training time (three days) will be used to strike a fine balance practicing both."

England are coming off a 2-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka, but it pales in comparison to a red-hot Indian outfit, which recently staged one of the most remarkable comeback stories in history with a 2-1 series win against Australia Down Under. Some of the members of the current England squad played in India during their last Test tour, in 2016, but despite the experience, Thorpe has insisted the players need to careful with what shots to play against which bowlers.

"Some of our players haven't played in sub-continent, so in terms of development might be behind others but they are working hard and hopefully can put on a good show. It'll be a bit of a learning curve for some of them as well," Thorpe added.

"We may have some players who are slightly more aggressive and some players would be comfortable to bat all day of they can. We want our players to recognise situations and that may be where they are able to trust their defence.”