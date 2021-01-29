IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
cricket

‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw

  • It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:13 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw’s fortunes have turned the entire arc. Since his swashbuckling debut for India in 2018 where he scored a century, Shaw, India’s Under-19 World Cup winning captain, has had more misses than hits. His last outing for India – in the Adelaide Test against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – has raised serious questions about the 21-year-old’s techniques, which led to his axing from India’s Test squad for the series against England.

The latest is that Shaw might be in consideration for Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy matches, which is why it has been announced that former India batsman and renowned coach Pravin Amre has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.

"I am delighted that the Delhi Capitals management has taken this decision to work with their players even during the non-IPL period. Usually, most teams, except Mumbai Indians, only work with their players a month before the IPL," Amre told Mid-Day.

"I’ve known Prithvi from my Air India days, so the bonding is there. We are trying to understand what he needs at the moment rather than telling him what to do."

Shaw had an average IPL for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 228 runs from 13 matches. Later, picked in India’s Test squad for the tour of Australia, he registered a duck and 4 in the Adelaide Test, which India lost by eight wickets after the team was dismissed for 36 – their lowest ever in Test matches. His technique came under immense scrutiny with several former players questioning his place in the Playing XI. Shaw was then ignored for the remaining three Tests.

Amre admits Shaw requires to fine tune his batting and asserts that fitness is one of the key areas he is keen to work on.

"I too believe that Prithvi needs some help. Since there are no red-ball matches now, we’ve started working on his white-ball cricket. Once he goes into the bubble with the Mumbai team either for the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare, we won’t have time to work together," he said.

"It’s good to see that he’s also keen to work on his batting. We have been analysing his videos. There won’t be any compulsion on him. It will all depend on his agreement to work on certain aspects of his game. But definitely, we are working on his skill and fitness."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prithvi shaw in sydney prithvi shaw pravin amre
app
Close
e-paper
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
cricket

‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
cricket

'I will always pick him in my all-time XI': Harbhajan on current India batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara’s grittiness with the bat and never say die attitude impressed veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, so much so that he went on to state that Pujara will always be a part of his all-time Test XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Jofra Archer(AP)
England's Jofra Archer(AP)
cricket

India vs England: Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
cricket

Virat Kohli's advice that changed the game for West Indies batsman Blackwood

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • Blackwood who came face-to-face with Kohli during the India vs West Indies Test match in Kingston, Jamaica in 2019, said he has interacted with the Indian captain a few times on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
cricket

'They've always been a challenging team': Pujara names toughest Ind-Aus series

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:34 PM IST
  • The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli trains in his hotel room in Chennai(Screengrab)
Virat Kohli trains in his hotel room in Chennai(Screengrab)
cricket

Kohli posts video of training in hotel room, says 'work can be put in anywhere'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:40 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli, who is currently in Chennai, shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he was seen cycling in his hotel room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's skipper Quinton de Kock, third from left, with teammates leaves the field on end of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(AP)
South Africa's skipper Quinton de Kock, third from left, with teammates leaves the field on end of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(AP)
cricket

Soft dismissals cost us the Test match, says South Africa skipper de Kock

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Spinners Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah bamboozled the South African batsmen to help Pakistan win the series opener by seven wickets inside four days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KB Arun Karthik(BCCI)
KB Arun Karthik(BCCI)
cricket

Riding on Arun Karthik's 89, TN reach Mushtaq Ali final

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Arun Karthik's 89-run partnership with skipper Dinesh Karthik (26 not out)meant that Tamil Nadu overhauled the 155-run target with eight balls to spare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nauman Ali celebrates a wicket.(Twitter)
Nauman Ali celebrates a wicket.(Twitter)
cricket

Nauman Ali grabs maiden five-for as Pakistan win first Test

Reuters, Karachi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Ali claimed the final four wickets to fall, taking his tally to seven in the Test, as South Africa were dismissed for 245, which set Pakistan a modest victory target of 88.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh rejoice after taking India to victory in Chennai in December 2008.(Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh rejoice after taking India to victory in Chennai in December 2008.(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 3 - (2001-02 to 2016-17)

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • In part three of the series we take a look at how the India vs England rivalry has shaped up on Indian soil in the 21st century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irfan Pathan claimed a hat-trick against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006(ICC/Twitter)
Irfan Pathan claimed a hat-trick against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

On this Day: Pathan rattled Pakistan with record hat-trick in 1st over of a Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:08 PM IST
India won the toss against Pakistan in 2006 in Karachi and opted to bowl first. Irfan Pathan was thrown the new ball and he did not disappoint his captain. Pathan became the second India bowler after Harbhajan Singh to claim a Test hat-trick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nitin Menon.(File)
File image of Nitin Menon.(File)
cricket

Indian umpires Menon, Chaudhary & Sharma to officiate during England Test series

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:30 PM IST
While Chaudhary and Sharma are part of the ICC Emirates Panel, they will be joined by India's Elite Panel representative Nitin Menon, who has already officiated on-field in a previous Test match, a BCCI source told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Wasim Jaffer.(File)
File image of Wasim Jaffer.(File)
cricket

'Scary to think what he can achieve': Jaffer praises '25-year-old' Kagiso Rabada

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Jaffer said looking at Rabada's age (25) it's scary to think what the fast bowler can achieve in the years ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara reacts as he bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara reacts as he bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

Pujara talks about two India players who allow him to play his ‘natural game’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Pujara’s knock of 56 in the last Test in Brisbane was extremely important for India in their run-chase. He held up one end as other batsmen tried to go for the target at the Gabba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP