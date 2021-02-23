IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'We just got to be ready': Joe Root reveals how England planning to get Rishabh Pant out in 3rd Test
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

'We just got to be ready’: Joe Root reveals how England planning to get Rishabh Pant out in 3rd Test

Root said that Pant is ‘extremely talented’ and his team will look for every possible way to either ‘keep him off the strike’ or ‘get him out’.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:01 PM IST

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been in great form in the ongoing Test series against England. With 168 runs from two matches, he is currently the third-highest run-getter of the series after visiting captain Joe Root (297) and Indian opener Rohit Sharma (205).

Pant has scored back-to-back fifty-plus scores in this series so far. He has been a big trouble for the visitors and ahead of the pink-ball Test, Root has said that his side will have to capitalise on the chance they will get in the match to have the youngster dismissed.

During the pre-match virtual press-conference on Tuesday, Root said that Pant is ‘extremely talented’ and his team will look for every possible way to either ‘keep him off the strike’ or ‘get him out’.

“He (Pant) is a fine player and plays some extraordinary shots. He makes it very difficult for some bowlers to bowl at him. But more than anything, (it is on us as to) can we keep him quiet and can we make it difficult for him to really take us on and find ways of either getting him off the strike or get him out. Rishabh is extremely talented and he has got a great game but he will give you a chance and we just got to be ready to take that when it comes,” Root said.

ASLO READ | Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner

Lately, England has opted to keep either James Anderson or Stuart Broad in the playing XI. On this tour, Anderson played the first game while Broad found a spot in the second game.

When asked if there is a chance of them playing together in the third Test, Root said, “Yes, they have got a chance. It is a great selection headache to have and to have all of these bowlers performing and giving us variety. We feel that we can pick a team that can best suit the conditions.”

“The records that they (Anderson and Broad) have and the things that they produce, especially in the last couple of years, is the reason why they are up there with the top three bowlers in the world. They are consistently getting better and the older they get, they are using that experience to their advantage. I am sure there will be opportunities where they will get to play together in the near future and much further down the line as well. The records that they set will be very difficult to surpass,” he added.

India had defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test and now both teams are getting ready to battle it out in the day-night Test at the newly-built Motera Stadium.

(With ANI Inputs)

