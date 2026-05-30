India vs England Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND W vs ENG W live on TV and online

After winning the 50-over World Cup last year, the India Women's team has its sights set on the T20 World Cup, beginning next month. The Women in Blue began their preparation in style after registering a comprehensive win in the 1st T20I of the three-match series against England earlier this week. The visitors now have a perfect chance to seal the series on Saturday when they take on the hosts in the 2nd T20I in Bristol. Harmanpreet Kaur, who was rested for the series opener, is expected to be back leading the side.

India will take on England Women in the 2nd T20I on Saturday. (PTI)

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Smriti Mandhana would look to regain his mojo, considering she got dismissed for a first-ball duck in the 1st T20I. However, Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties to help India post more than 180 runs on the board.

With the ball, Nandni Sharma returned with three wickets while Kranti Gaud scalped two to help India restrict England to just 150, winning the contest by 88 runs. After the win, stand-in captain Mandhana heaped praises on Yastika, who made a comeback into the Indian side after eight months.

“Credit to Yastika, who came back after 8 months. She took the game away. Jemi is doing Jemi things. We should have scored 10 more runs, though. Fielding second is an advantage. We had a lot of input from Jemi and Yastika. All the bowlers were executing their plans. They were calm under pressure. Nandni is a character. She has a lot of fire. She picked up crucial wickets and bowled some crucial overs,” Mandhana told the broadcaster after the win in the opener.

Squads:

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{{^usCountry}} England: Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean(captain), Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Filer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England: Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean(captain), Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Filer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 2nd T20I between India and England Women: When will the 2nd T20I between India and England Women be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 2nd T20I between India and England Women: When will the 2nd T20I between India and England Women be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 2nd T20I between India and England Women will be played on Saturday, May 30, at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM. Where will the 2nd T20I between India and England Women be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2nd T20I between India and England Women will be played on Saturday, May 30, at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM. Where will the 2nd T20I between India and England Women be played? {{/usCountry}}

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The 2nd T20I between India and England Women will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between India and England Women?

The 2nd T20I between India and England Women will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between India and England Women?

The 2nd T20I between India and England Women will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

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