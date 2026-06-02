India vs England Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND W vs ENG W live on TV and online

It's everything to play for in the third and final T20I between India Women and England Women. The three-match series currently stands on level terms, and there isn't much separating the two teams. After winning the opener, the visiting Indian side was dealt a jolt as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side went down in the second T20I, losing the contest by 26 runs. The much-talked-about batting lineup failed to chase down the target of 169 as England got the series-equalling victory.

India and England will square off in the third and final T20I on Tuesday. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

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Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur got among the runs in the second T20I, but the two senior batters weren't able to stay for a long haul, and this ensured that India didn't get over the line. The final T20I will also give both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

It would also be interesting to see what combination India decides to play in the final T20I. This would be India's final international match before the Women's World Cup, which begins June 12. In the tournament, India's first match will be against arch-rival Pakistan on June 14.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Bharti Fulmali, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav.

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{{^usCountry}} England: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean (captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Maia Bouchier. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 3rd T20I between India Women and England Women: When will the 3rd T20I between India and England Women be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean (captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Maia Bouchier. Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 3rd T20I between India Women and England Women: When will the 3rd T20I between India and England Women be played? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 3rd T20I between India and England Women will be played on Tuesday, June 2 at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 PM. Where will the 3rd T20I between India and England Women be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 3rd T20I between India and England Women will be played on Tuesday, June 2 at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 PM. Where will the 3rd T20I between India and England Women be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 3rd T20I between India and England Women will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Which channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between India and England Women? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 3rd T20I between India and England Women will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Which channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between India and England Women? {{/usCountry}}

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The 3rd T20I between India and England Women will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 3rd T20I between India and England Women?

The 3rd T20I between India and England Women will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

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