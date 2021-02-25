'Wrong shot selection': Gavaskar weighs in on young India opener's dismissal

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill failed to get going yet again as he was dismissed for just 11 on Day 1 of the 3rd Test match against England in Ahmedabad. This is Gill's third straight failure in the series after scoring 0 and 14 in the second Test match.

Gill shone bright in the series down under and scored a half century in the first innings of the first Test against England but has been guilty of giving his wicket away a couple of times in the series already.

On Wednesday Gill survived an early chance as the third umpire ruled out a catch of his taken by Ben Stokes. The youngster did the hard work by surviving the new ball but failed to make the most of the opportunity as he got out while trying to pull a short delivery from Jofra Archer. The top edge was caught easily which brought an end to Gill's 51 ball stay in the middle.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that Gill will be disappointed as he made a wrong shot selection against a bowler of Archer's pace.

"He cracked a couple of beautiful boundaries and got out. Wrong shot selection and well his confidence is going to be dented. Sometimes when you have done all the hard work, then you have got to keep doing that again.

"This is not the kind of shot you would hope to get away against a bowler of Jofra Archer's pace because Archer has got the ability to skid," Gavaskar said while speaking on the show Cricket Live on host broadcaster Star Sports.

Gill has shown good potential but his penchant for shot making has brought about his downfall and the youngster needs to be wary of making the same mistake again and again.

Mayank Agarwal, who had a poor series in Australia, is waiting in the wings and has in the past shown great form while batting on home soil.