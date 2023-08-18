India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead IND in IRE
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Among the few matches Jasprit Bumrah was able to play in 2022 before his long injury break was the postponed fifth Test against England. There, he made his international captaincy debut. Now he returns to make his limited overs captaincy debut in a location geographically close to England. India are the overwhelming favourites in this series, especially if we consider that Bumrah has truly returned to full fitness. They have dominated the head to head record against Ireland in T20Is thus far and will be hoping to continue the same in this three-match series.
- Aug 18, 2023 04:27 PM IST
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live: Ireland full squad
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Ross Adair
- Aug 18, 2023 04:17 PM IST
India vs Ireland Live score: India full squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed
- Aug 18, 2023 04:10 PM IST
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Hello and welcome!
It has been 11 months since the ace fast bowler played any kind of top level cricket and while India may be overwhelming favourites in this series, there will arguably be more eyes on how Bumrah will hold up. Unless, of course, Ireland do something extraordinary. Indian fans had expected their side to run the West Indies over in the T20I series and we all know how that turned out. Can this series end up being more than Jasprit Bumrah's display of fitness?