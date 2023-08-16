India vs Ireland, T20I series 2023 schedule: Match details, venues, date and timings - All you need to know

Team India is set to have a new captain for their upcoming assignment in the United Kingdom (UK) as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the second-string Indian side against hosts Ireland. The upcoming three-match series against Ireland will mark the return of senior pacer Bumrah to international cricket. Bumrah remained on the sidelines for almost 11 months due to a recurring back injury.

Dravid having a word with Bumrah (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed the deputy of a fully-fit Bumrah for the Ireland series. Bumrah hasn't played competitive cricket since India's home T20I series against Australia last September. Bumrah had also missed the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup last year. Besides pace ace Bumrah, speedster Prasidh Krishna will also be making his comeback after a long injury layoff. A lumbar stress fracture had kept Prasidh out of action since India toured Zimbabwe in August last year.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli quashes fake news about him and Anushka, issues blistering response to reports on Alibaug farmhouse

India's second-string side also features the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Avesh Khan and Sanju Samson have also retained their spots in the Indian T20I squad after the West Indies series. Under the leadership of Bumrah, the second-string Indian side will hope to bounce back after losing to the West Indies 3-2 in the Caribbean.

India vs Ireland, T20I series schedule:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date Matchday Venue 18th August (Friday) India vs Ireland, 1st T20I The Village, Dublin 20th August (Sunday) India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I The Village, Dublin 23rd August (Monday) India vs Ireland, 3rd T20I The Village, Dublin

In the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, India will operate with spinners Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar against Ireland. On Tuesday, Bumrah's Team India left for Ireland ahead of the three-match T20I series which is scheduled to be played in Dublin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, neither head coach Rahul Dravid nor National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman will accompany the Indian team for the Ireland series. Coaches Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian think for India's final white-ball series before the Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Ireland: When and where to watch, live coverage on online

All three T20Is of the Ireland series will be available for a live stream in India on JioCinema. All three games will get underway at 7:30 IST.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON