India vs Malaysia Live Score Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Meghana bags half-century as IND-W dominate vs MAL-W in Sylhet

India Women vs Malaysia Women, 2022 Asia Cup, Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Women face Malaysia Women in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 fixture at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, on Monday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be aiming to build on their opening win, having defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs, courtesy of a 92-run partnership between the captain and Jemimah Rodrigues. Meanwhile, Malaysia lost in their previous fixture to Pakistan, crashing to a nine-wicket defeat in Sylhet. They will be aiming for a better display on Sunday.

Playing XIs-

India Women: Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam(c), Wan Julia(w), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nur Dania Syuhada