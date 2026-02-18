IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Kuldeep Yadav expected to make way for Arshdeep Singh as India aim to dominate
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India are likely to tweak their combination for the Netherlands clash in Ahmedabad, with Arshdeep Singh in line for a recall in place of Kuldeep Yadav.
- 8 Mins agoSiraj will get a chance only if…
- 16 Mins agoArshdeep to replace Kuldeep!
- 38 Mins agoAbhishek's form a bit of concern!
- 47 Mins agoNetherlands Probable XI
- 55 Mins agoIndia Probable XI
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India will aim to keep their momentum intact when they face the Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup group-stage fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fresh off a commanding win over Pakistan, the Indian camp is brimming with confidence, while the Dutch side are aware that pulling off an upset against a side in this kind of form will require something extraordinary....Read More
Even so, the contest carries significance for India beyond just points on the table. With the Super 8 stage looming, it offers a timely opportunity for a few key batters to find rhythm. Abhishek Sharma is yet to get off the mark in the tournament, and Tilak Varma, though promising, has appeared slightly short of fluency in patches. A solid outing here could help them regain touch and sharpen India’s edge heading into the business end of the competition.
With Ishan Kishan in dominant form at the other end, Abhishek’s run drought hasn’t really dented India’s progress. Even so, both the management and the youngster will be keen for him to hit his stride before the Super 8, where sterner challenges await in the form of South Africa, Zimbabwe and West Indies.
It’s worth remembering that the 25-year-old’s fearless approach has played a big role in several Indian victories. His game is built on taking risks and putting bowlers under immediate pressure. Such a style can bring occasional failures, but it also has the power to change matches within a few overs. A return to rhythm could quickly shift the narrative and restore the attacking edge he brings to the side.
India will also want clearer answers against spin after visible discomfort against Namibia and Pakistan. Sharper intent and better strike rotation could be key if they are tested again in the middle overs.
For the Netherlands, a significant lift is required in both departments to trouble the defending champions. They followed up an impressive win over Namibia with a heavy defeat to the USA, exposing gaps with bat and ball that cannot afford to surface again.
Ahmedabad has seen contrasting trends. South Africa piled up 213/4 against Canada, the highest total in India so far, but the last two matches at the venue have been comparatively restrained, with teams batting first failing to breach the 200-run barrier.
Squads:
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Siraj will get a chance only if…
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: If Jasprit Bumrah is given a break, the pace duties are set to fall on Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. In the spin department, India are likely to rely on Varun Chakaravarthy’s variations alongside Axar Patel’s control through the middle overs.
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Arshdeep to replace Kuldeep!
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India are likely to tweak their combination for the Netherlands clash in Ahmedabad, with Arshdeep Singh in line for a recall in place of Kuldeep Yadav. While Kuldeep delivered a tidy spell against Pakistan, his outing was marred by lapses in the field, including a dropped chance off Shaheen Shah Afridi. The management could opt for Arshdeep’s pace and sharper fielding as they look to fine-tune the XI ahead of tougher challenges.
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: IND's Super 8 matches are locked!
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India begin their Super 8 campaign against South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad before travelling to Chennai for a clash with Zimbabwe. They will then wrap up the stage in Kolkata with a high-profile encounter against the West Indies.
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Ishan Kishan’s consistency at the top has ensured India haven’t felt the impact of Abhishek’s quiet run so far in the tournament. The team’s results have stayed on track, but there is little doubt that the think tank would prefer their attacking opener to regain momentum soon. With the Super 8 phase around the corner, finding rhythm now could prove crucial for Abhishek and strengthen India’s batting depth.
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Netherlands Probable XI
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Netherlands Probable XI - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India Probable XI
IND vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India Probable XI - Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy
