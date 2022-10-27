India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Report: What are the chances of rain in IND vs NED match?

Having defeated Pakistan in their opening Super 12 fixture, Team India face Netherlands in their second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on Thursday. With rain playing spoilsport in Australia, it looks like the weather gods have other plans for India's upcoming clash. According to Accuweather, the weather is going to be good for cricket, with no prediction of rain. It is likely to stay clear for the fixture.

Also, it rained before the toss in Thursday's first match between South Africa and Bangladesh. The match is also taking place in Sydney.

Weather Report: IND vs NED Sydney

India defeated Pakistan in their opener at the MCG in Melbourne, by four wickets. Chasing a target of 160 runs, India reached 160 for six in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli clobbering an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls. The former captain slammed six fours and four sixes during his blitz. Hardik Pandya also played a crucial knock of 40 runs off 37 balls, packed with a four and two sixes. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each, Naseem Shah scalped a dismissal.

Initially, Pakistan posted 159 for eight in 20 overs. Shan Masood played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 42 balls, with five fours. Iftikhar Ahmed also played a crucial knock of 51 runs off 34 balls, with two fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh bagged a three-wicket haul in his maiden World Cup, with Hardik also taking three wickets. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami also grabbed a dismissal each.

Meanwhile, Netherlands lost to Bangladesh in their previous fixture. Chasing a target of 145 runs, Netherlands were bowled out for 135 in 20 overs. Colin Ackermann top-scored with a knock of 62 runs off 48 balls. Taskin Ahmed took four wickets for Bangladesh and Hasan Mahmud bagged two dismissals. Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar bagged a dismissal each.

Initially, a knock of 38 runs off 27 balls by Afif Hossain helped Bangladesh post 144 for eight in 20 overs. Paul van Meerkeren and Bas de Leede took two wickets each for Netherlands. Fred Klaasen, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmed and Logan van Beek scalped a wicket each.

