India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja score fifties as hosts reach dominant position on Day 1

Debutant Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 75 while Ravindra Jadeja scored his 17th Test half-century as India ended Day 1 at 258/4 against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday.

The duo added 102 runs in the final session without losing a wicket as India steered towards recovery after a shaky start to the innings.

After opting to bat, India found themselves in trouble after Mayank Agarwal was caught fishing by Tom Blundell. Kyle Jamieson drew the first blood in the seventh over of Indian innings.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill took India out of initial trouble, with both steering the side to 82/1 at Lunch. Gill could've been dismissed in as early as the ninth over of the innings from Ajaz Patel, but no appeal was made for a leg-before wicket.

Gill eventually reached his half-century, but was dismissed immediately after the play began in the second session. Jamieson struck for the Kiwis again, castling Gill to inflict a second blow for India. The side failed to recover from the blow as a bad run continued for both Pujara (26) and Ajinkya Rahane (35).

Resuming the third and final session, Iyer and Jadeja began from where they left off and the right-handed Iyer brought up his half-century in the 68th over of the innings.

Iyer and Jadeja ensured that India do not lose any more wickets before the close of play on Day 1.

Earlier, Gill scored a gutsy fifty while Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall as India held the fort after Mayank Agarwal's early dismissal in the opening session.

Brief Scores: India 258/4 (Shreyas Iyer 75*, Ravindra Jadeja 50*; Kyle Jamieson 3-47) vs New Zealand.

