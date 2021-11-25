Australia great Ricky Ponting reacts as Shreyas Iyer becomes India's 303rd Test cricketer: 'Seen the work you've put in'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is proud of Shreyas Iyer as the batter made his Test debut for India against New Zealand in Kanpur. Iyer, 26, on Thursday became India's 303rd Test cricketer, receiving his maiden Test cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, and Ponting, head coach of the Delhi Capitals, posted a heart-warming message for the batter.

"Having seen all the work you've put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you @ShreyasIyer15," Ponting tweeted while quoting BCCI's video.

Ponting has worked closely with Iyer at Delhi Capitals. A three-time World Cup winning captain, Ponting and his partnership with Iyer was instrumental in the Capitals putting up a stellar show in IPL 2020. Termed perennial underachievers for years, Capitals broke out of that label and reached the final of the IPL last year, with Iyer leading from the front with 519 runs.

However, just before the IPL 2021, Iyer’s momentum came to a screeching halt when a shoulder injury ruled him out of the first half of the IPL. By the time the 26-year-old batter recovered and was fit, the captaincy went to Rishabh Pant. Iyer the batter though, returned to the Playing XI and although he played only eight matches, scoring 175 runs, he looked good enough for the selectors to grant him a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad as a reserve.

Following India’s lacklustre campaign in IPL 2021, Iyer was drafted in India’s main squad for the three-match T20Is series against New Zealand. Iyer scored 5 and 25 in the first and third T20Is and did not get a chance to bat in the second game as India wrapped up the series 3-0 to inflict a whitewash on the BlackCaps.