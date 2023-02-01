India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

After registering a series-levelling win over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Lucknow, Hardik Pandya-led Team India will battle for white-ball supremacy in the third and final T20I against the visitors on Wednesday. Pandya-led Team India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India are heading to Ahmedabad after outclassing New Zealand in the low-scoring thriller at Lucknow. A spirited Indian side bounced back in the 2nd T20I by restricting New Zealand to a paltry score of 99-8 in 20 overs. While pacer Arshdeep Singh bagged a brace of wickets, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket each in the thrilling contest.

Guiding India to a six-wicket win over New Zealand at Lucknow, Suryakumar Yadav played the match-winning knock of 26 off 31 balls. The top-ranked T20I batter was also named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics. India will hope to record a famous double over New Zealand after hammering the visitors 3-0 in the One Day Internationals (ODIs). Interestingly, the Black Caps are yet to win a bilateral series of any format in India.

Here are the live-streaming details:

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I be held?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be available on Disney+Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

