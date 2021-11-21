India's predicted XI vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Seniors likely to rest as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal may get nod

India's predicted XI vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: India secured a comprehensive victory in the second T20I against New Zealand to seal the series. This marked Rohit Sharma's first series win since he was named the T20I captain earlier this month, and came in the absence of a number of senior figures including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, among others.

With the series already in the bag, it is likely that the team management could opt to rest multiple players for the final game owing to fatigue. Many players who played in the first and second T20I were also a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Take a look at the predicted XI as India meet New Zealand for the third and final T20I in Kolkata:

Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain was in fine form during the second T20I and will be eyeing a clean sweep in his first assignment since taking over the leadership role.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: KL Rahul may be rested in the game, as he is also a part of the Test squad. Gaikwad, who was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2021, may get an opportunity in Rahul’s absence.

Suryakumar Yadav: The flamboyant batter had a quiet World Cup but he made a blistering return to form with a match-winning 62-run innings in the first T20I.

Shreyas Iyer: The middle-order batter returned to the T20I XI after eight months owing to injury, and hasn’t had an opportunity to settle on the crease so far. Ahead of the final T20, the batter will be hoping on spending time in the middle.

Ishan Kishan: With Rishabh Pant also in the squad for Test series, it is likely that Ishan Kishan may get a nod for the final T20I.

Venkatesh Iyer: The all-rounder was promoted to number three during the second T20I and remained unbeaten on 12 off 11 deliveries. Like Shreyas Iyer, the all-rounder would also be hoping for more time on the crease.

Axar Patel: The spinner kept things tight during the middle overs in the second T20I while taking the important wicket of Mark Chapman.

Deepak Chahar: The pacer may have proved a bit expensive in the two games across the series, but he took the key wicket of Martin Guptill, which allowed the other bowlers to capitalize on the crucial dismissal.

Harshal Patel: The seamer made an impressive Team India debut, leading the bowling line-up with two wickets to his name.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner’s absence was probably the most-talked-about topic during the T20 World Cup, and Chahal may replace Ashwin who might also be needing rest after a hectic few months.

Avesh Khan: The management may also rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the final T20I, as he had been a part of the T20 World Cup squad as well. Avesh, who made a name for his impressive pace in the IPL 2021, might replace him.

India's Predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk/b), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

