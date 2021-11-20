'Always admired Rohit Sharma's batting, he has made my job easier': KL Rahul

India batter KL Rahul lavished praise on skipper Rohit Sharma for making his job easier as an opener during the T20Is against New Zealand.

The duo has been on a roll in the shortest format and on Friday, the batters registered their fifth consecutive 50-run partnership in T20Is.

Rahul said he enjoys batting with Rohit and the two batters will continue to give India solid starts in the upcoming games.

"We (Rohit and Rahul) both enjoy batting with each other, I always admired Rohit's batting. He is a class batsman and shown the world that over the years, so I really enjoy batting with him and we really try to take the pressure off each other," said Rahul during the post-match presentation.

"If there is a bowler that I can't get away then without even me having to say it to him he takes down that bowler, so my job becomes a bit easier and we found a way to get runs at the top of the order and we want to keep doing what we have been doing and keep giving India a solid foundation and a solid start," he added.

The Indian pair achieved the feat of registering 5 consecutive 50-run stands in the seventh over in the second T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Coming to the match, the Indian openers thrashed the New Zealand bowlers while chasing the target of 154. Rahul also brought up his half-century in 43 balls, which was was his fourth fifty in the last five games. Eventually, Rahul (65) and Rohit (55) starred with the bat as India chased down the target of 154 to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets.

India has taken a 2-0 lead in the series and will now meet the Kiwis in the dead rubber on Sunday.