India vs New Zealand: Ashwin goes for a golden duck with a jaffa from Tim Southee - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 05:35 IST

India allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin was included in the playing XI over Ravindra Jadeja in the team. But Ashwin could not make an impact as a batsman as he was dismissed for a duck on the first ball. The moment took place in the 4th over of Day 2. Ashwin came out to bat after Rishabh Pant was unceremoniously run out following a confusion in the middle. Tim Southee was on the attack.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Live score and updates

Southee came up with a lethal inswinger, almost similar to the one he dismissed Prithvi Shaw with one day. The ball started at the middle and then turned towards the off stump. Ashwin remained rooted to the crease, with no foot movement, much like Shaw, and allowed the ball to swing past the outside edge and knock his stumps off.

Southee, later, dismissed Mohammed Shami, and finished with figures of 4/39 as India were bundled out for 165 in the first innings. “Boys toiled yesterday and we got the results today. Bit of assistance with the new ball, but once you get past that, you can get score some runs,” he said after India’s innings.

India have been all out after 7 innings in a Test match. Their last all-out innings came in August 2019 at Kingston against West Indies. This is also their first all-out innings with less than 200 score against New Zealand since 2002 at Hamilton (99 all out).

Also read: Ashton Agar joins Brett Lee in elite list after hat-trick against South Africa

Debutant Kyle Jamieson also picked up a wicket in the day’s play as he dismissed the danger man Ajinkya Rahane, who clipped one to keeper BJ Watling behind the stumps. Jamieson, too, finished with figures of 4/39. Before the start of the play, he expressed happiness over how his debut went.

“There were nerves yesterday, but once I got out in the middle the cricket senses took over & it was good fun,” he said.