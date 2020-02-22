India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Rahane holds key for India

cricket

India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 2: It was an action packed first two-session on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. The Kiwi seamers, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and the debutant Kyle Jamieson stole the show. With India losing half their side, Ajinkya Rahane is the key for India going into Day 2. Both the teams will hope that a full day is in store on Friday and rain does not cause another interruption. India will be hoping that Rahane and Rishabh Pant remain in the middle for as long as they can to push their first innings total somewhere close to 300, which would be highly competitive on this surface.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates:

03:20 hrs: “There were obviously some nerves,” Kyle Jamieson recalls his debut in an interview to Sky before the start of Day 2.

"There were nerves yesterday, but once I got out in the middle the cricket senses took over & it was good fun," Day one debutant star Kyle Jamieson with @skysportnz ahead of day two #NZvIND #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/uWGUEPoB0T — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 21, 2020

03:10 hrs: Time for Pant to make a statement. Harsha Bhogle has heavily criticised Saha’s exclusion from the team. So, the pressure will be on Pant, once again, to prove why he deserves a place in the team. He needs to play his natural game and go on to score a big score.

03:00 hrs: The Kyle Jamieson puzzle: Jamieson has been excellent with the ball on his debut. He has a good height, so he manages to get the bounce, and bowls across the middle and off stump, with a decent amount of turn, that poses questions for batsmen facing him. He could be the key for the Kiwis for winning this whole thing.

02:50 hrs: Wellington weather update: BCCI gives an update on the weather - “It’s bright and clear at the moment with a light wind.” As long as it does not rain here, the fans will be happy.

Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the 1st Test. It's bright and clear at the moment with a light wind.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Ijx2aeuEiA — BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2020

02:40 hrs: How difficult it is to bat on Wellington surface? Mayank Agarwal reveals: - “I think it is quite tricky since the wind blows at more than a decent speed here. And you just have to make adjustments right there on the field. As a batsman, it’s not easy, especially first day, on this track,” he said after Day 1. READ MORE

02:30 hrs: Iyer makes a hilarious comment on Virat Kohli’s dancing image. Want to hear what he said? - READ MORE

02:20 hrs: Match expected to start 30 minutes early. Since the final session of Day 1 was washed out, the play on Day 2 will begin early. That, if the weather remains clear on Friday. Else, there could be a delayed start as well. Light to heavy showers are predicted in Wellington.

02:10 hrs: Mayank Agarwal prasies debutant Kyle Jamieson: “I thought he (Jamieson) bowled exceedingly well. He hit good areas and he got good bounce. The way he used the new ball was fantastic and he kept testing us bowling in the right areas. Since the wicket was soft, he was getting extra kick as well. As a batsman, you have to make that little extra adjustment to the bounce, which can be a little tricky.” READ MORE

02:00 hrs: Well, we are up again early morning, to bring you all the action, updates and score of Day 2 of 1st Test between India and New Zealand, which is being played in Wellington. The weather played the role of a villain on Day 1, and spoilt the final session. Rain is on the forecast on Day 2 as well, so there might be some interruption during the day’s play again. Well, let’s hope the forecast is wrong.