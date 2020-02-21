India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer gives hilarious caption to Virat Kohli’s dancing image

cricket

India are looking to bounce back from their ODI disappointment when they take on New Zealand in the two-match Test series. India finished the first day of the first Test on 122 for 5 wickets with Kyle Jamieson wreaking havoc. In overcast conditions at the Basin Reserve, Jamieson picked up 3 wickets to dismantle the Indian batting order. Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch lately and has not been able to convert his starts into centuries in 2020.

In the first innings also, Virat (2) was dismissed cheaply by Jamieson. He might not be in the best of forms but that hasn’t stopped him from catching the attention of his fans.

The Indian cricket team’s Instagram handle posted just minutes before the start of the match, where the India skipper was standing in a ‘dancing position’ ahead of the toss. The caption of the image said- “Let’s put on our thinking caps and caption this? The best one will feature right here. Go.Go.Go #NZvIND”.

Immediately, middle-order batsman, Shreyas Iyer wrote on Instagram “Ke ghungroo toot gaye!”

Iyer is not part of the Test squad currently involved in the two-match series against the Black Caps. The right-handed batsman was in great form in the limited-overs leg of the tour, which included five T20Is and three ODIs. The hilarious post had users in splits.

“Ke ghungroo toot gaye” are lyrics of a popular Bollywood movie titled “War” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor achieved a huge milestone in international cricket when he took the field on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday. The right-hander, who is playing his 100th Test, became the first cricketer in history to play 100 games in all three formats. The 35-year-old recently played his 100th T20I against India in January, and he has also played 231 ODIs for the Kiwis.

Speaking on the achievement, Taylor said: “Really excited about the occasion. It’s not a great sign when you wake up in the morning and there’s some rain around. Ian Smith said a few words at an event last night, and it was very nice for the team and the family to experience something they might never do again.”