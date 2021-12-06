'Whenever I talk to him our discussions are only about mindset': Axar shares how he benefits from star teammate's advice

What a year it has been for Axar Patel in Tests. He made his debut during the England series earlier this year and since then he has gone on to pick 36 wickets in 5 matches; a feat that included 5 five-wicket hauls and one 10-for in a match. While experts and fans may see him as Ravindra Jadeja's main competitor, as they both bowl left-arm off-spin, Patel shares a healthy relationship with the star all-rounder. '

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing the press conference after Day 3 of the first India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai, the 27-year disclosed the kind of conversations he has with Jadeja and how his guidance is of great help.

Follow LIVE Blog here: India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4

“It comes naturally to me (stump-to-stump bowling). Whenever I talk to Jaddu bhai, our discussions are only about the mindset, like what do you think in this situation, what more can you do when the batsman is charging at you, what do you think while bowling or what field placements you set.”

"Those are the kinds of chats we have. Even when it comes to batting, we talk about how to accelerate in a particular situation, which bowler to target... We know our actions are naturally set for stump-to-stump bowling so our discussions are only about the mindset," elaborated Axar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unlike Jadeja, who is a gun all-rounder, Axar is more of a bowler than a batter. However, the Gujarat player hit 124 runs in the two Tests against the Kiwis, showing vast improvement in the department.

Also Read | 'Why can’t we just celebrate a guy who is a great bowler?': EX-NZ pacer tired of undue chatter, slams Ashwin's critics

Talking about bringing about this change, he said: “The way I was batting during the England tour and whenever I am in the team, the batting coach and my teammates trust me that I can do it. Earlier when I got the chances I couldn't convert them, couldn't prove myself. But this time I have converted them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"So, obviously, it's a huge benefit for me and the team as well. You think that if me, Jaddu and Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) bhai, all three all-rounders play then it becomes quite easy for our batsmen. It's a great sign and when I contribute with the bat it bodes well for and the team as well," explained Axar.

Meanwhile, India are on the brink of sealing the series at the Wankhede Stadium. After posting 325 and bundling the Black Caps out for a paltry 62, the hosts set the Kiwis a mammoth target of 540 runs. They declared their second innings at 276/7. The visitors closed out Day 3 at 140/5 after R Ashwin rattled the top-order with his 3-fer. Axar played an instrumental role towards the fag end of the day by dismissing a well-set Daryl Mitchell on 60 and snapping his 73-run stand with Henry Nicholls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON