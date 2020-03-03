India vs New Zealand: ‘Bowlers knew how to trap him’ - Kapil Dev names batsman whose performance hurt visitors most in Test series

cricket

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:44 IST

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev singled out middle-order maestro Ajinkya Rahane as the player whose performance hurt visitors the most in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli and his troops were blanked 2-0 and they were on the back-foot right through the course of the two Tests in Wellington and Christchurch respectively.

Also Read: Shastri will make a statement, but what will happen: Ex-chief selector

India failed to even cross the 200-run mark barrier in both the innings in first Test while in the second match, they were bundled out for 242 and 124 respectively. The high-profile Indian batting line-up was made to suffer by the Kiwi pacers, so much so that no visiting player could cross the three-figure mark in the series.

Kapil named Rahane as the player who failed to replicate his overseas form which made him a great asset for the Indian team. He had couple of starts in the series opener where he scored 46 and 29 respectively, but in the next match, Rahane could muster just 7 and 9.

Also Read: Kohli retains 2nd spot, Bumrah rises 4 places in latest ICC Test rankings

“Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are the experienced ones. I would say Rahane’s performance hurt more,” Kapil Dev was quoted as saying by ABP News. “The way he got out, it didn’t seem like he’s the same player who has scored out of his skin in overseas conditions.”

“The way he struggled here, it seemed like the New Zealand bowlers knew how to trap him. Now Ajinkya Rahane has to do a lot of work because when your reputation goes, it take s a lot of time to comeback,” he added.

Kapil also stated that skipper Virat Kohli needs to practice more as his reflexes seems to have gotten slower. Kohli had a torrid time in New Zealand, were he failed score a century on the entire tour.

Also Read: ‘Very passionate guy’: Southee reacts after Kohli’s outburst in 2nd Test

“When you reach a certain age, when you cross 30 then it affects your eyesight. In swings, which used to be his strength, he used to flick them four but now he has been dismissed twice,” Kapil said.

“So I think he needs to adjust his eyesight a bit. When big players start getting bowled or LBW to incoming deliveries then you have to tell them to practice more. It shows that your eyes and your reflexes have slowed down a bit and in no time your strengths turn into your weakness,” he added.