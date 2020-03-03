e-paper
‘He’s a very passionate guy’: Tim Southee reacts after Virat Kohli’s outburst in second Test

Kohli allegedly swore at Kane Williamson during animated celebrations after New Zealand captain’s dismissal on day two of the second Test. India lost the game by seven wickets to go down 0-2 in the series.

cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:12 IST
PTI
PTI
Christchurch
Indian captain Virat Kohl
Indian captain Virat Kohl(AP)
         

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Tuesday defended Virat Kohli’s outburst during the course of the recently-concluded second Test here, saying the India captain is a “very passionate guy” who tries to “bring out the best in himself”.

Kohli allegedly swore at Kane Williamson during animated celebrations after New Zealand captain’s dismissal on day two of the second Test. India lost the game by seven wickets to go down 0-2 in the series.

“He’s a very passionate guy... and very energetic in the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself,” Southee, who has played alongside Kohli in the IPL, told ‘Radio New Zealand’. Southee said both India and New Zealand competed hard in the series but there was no bad blood between them.

ALSO READ: ‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil Dev decodes Virat Kohli’s struggles

Following the loss here on Monday, one of the local journalists had sought Kohli’s reaction on the incident and that did not go down well with the away team captain.

“What do you think? I am asking you the answer,” Kohli hit back at the scribe.

“You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can’t come here with half questions and half details of what happened.

“Also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened,” Kohli had said.

