India vs New Zealand: Deepak Chahar wins battle of 'cold stares' after Martin Guptill's 98-metre no-look six - Watch

Tempers don't usually flare when New Zealand are playing. After all, they are the 'nice guys' of cricket. However, it was evident that India fast bowler Deepak Chahar did not take kindly to Martin Guptill smashing him for a huge six. In the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Jaipur, with the Kiwis batting first, Guptill drilled Chahar for a no-look six, one that covered a distance of 98 metres.

The incident took place in the 18th over of New Zealand innings. With Guptill batting on 64 off 44 balls, the batter used the long handle and flayed a massive six into the stands, without even looking at the ball and instead keeping his eyes on the ground. It prompted the commentators on air to say: "He is not even looking at the ball."

Also Read | 'You will be KKR's find this season': Venkatesh Iyer reveals senior India player's surreal prediction ahead of IPL debut

It was followed by a glare from Guptill. However, the next ball, Chahar got his revenge. Almost a similar delivery, Guptill's eyes lit up again and he went for another biggie. Only this time around, the timing wasn't as good and neither was the elevation. After heading into the night sky, the ball catch was taken by Shreyas Iyer and that was the end of Guptill's innings. Chahar gave Guptill the cold stare as the NZ batted walked off the ground.

Also Read | 'He is our answer to that question': Irfan Pathan names Team India's '360-degree' player

Half-centuries from Guptill and Mark Chapman got New Zealand back in the contest after they lost opener Daryll Mitchell for 1. Their combined effort got the Kiwis to 164/7 as India staged a fine comeback through R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who grabbed a couple of wickets each.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul began India's chase in style brining up the fifty in 5.1 overs. Rahul perished for 15, but Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a vital 62-run stand which kept India ticking. Rohit fell two short of a half-century by Suryakumar got his before he was castled by Boult. New Zealand made India work hard and for a while, seem to be running away with the contest before Rishabh Pant held his nerves and saw the team through.