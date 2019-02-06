India vs New Zealand: Dubious record for Rohit Sharma and boys after drubbing in 1st T20I

It did not go according to plan and after the dominant performance in the ODI series, New Zealand hit back in some style to clinch the first T20I match by 80 runs at Wellington.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first and the Kiwi openers went berserk as the Indian bowlers were put under the pump. Tim Seifert was the star with the bat as the wicket-keeper batsman blazed away to 84 off 43 balls and this helped New Zealand post 219 runs on the board. He was adjudged man of the match for his efforts.

“It was a great way to start the series and the boys are really happy. It feels great to go up the order, look at the first two overs and then go from there and put pressure on the bowlers. I have been selected for a reason and it feels nice to have backed my ability,” the keeper said at the post-match presentation.

The Indian chase never got going and they slumped to the massive loss by 80 runs, which is India’s biggest loss in this format as far as the margin of runs is considered.

The Indians could have definitely done better at the top of the innings. The early losses hurt them and the wicket became a little difficult to bat on as the game progressed.

“It was a tough game. We were outplayed in all three departments. We didn’t start well and we knew that 200 wasn’t going to be an easy chase. We have chased such targets in the past and that is why we played with eight batsmen, but we didn’t have small partnerships and that made it tough. New Zealand though played well, they had partnerships. We need to go to Auckland, look at the conditions and take it from there. As a team, we have been good at chasing down targets which is why we play with eight batsmen, but we just couldn’t do it tonight,” captain Rohit Sharma said after the match.

