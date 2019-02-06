India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya join select few in international cricket

It was a special occasion for the brothers - Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya - as they joined a special list during the first T20I encounter between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday.

Hardik and Krunal became the third set of brothers to play together for India in international cricket, joining Amarnath and Pathan brothers in achieving the feat.

Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath played three ODIs together while Irfan and Yusuf Pathan played in 8 ODIs and as many T20Is together. When it comes to the shortest format of the sport, they are only the second pair of siblings to achieve this feat for the Indian cricket team.

The brothers have played together for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but on Wednesday, they finally achieved their dream of representing the national team in the same match.

Krunal Pandya (1/37 in 4 overs) was more or less economical considering the huge total of New Zealand but Hardik Pandya (2/51 in 4 overs) was not spared as Colin Munro (34 off 20 balls) and Tim Seifert (84 off 43 balls) scored freely off his bowling.

New Zealand made 219 for six batting first in the opening Twenty20 match against India in Wellington on Wednesday. It is New Zealand’s third highest Twenty20 total behind the 243 they reached twice last year against Australia and the West Indies

