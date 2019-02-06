India vs New Zealand: Dinesh Karthik takes ‘catch of the season’ - Watch

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first and New Zealand made the most of this invitation. Openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro got off to a blazing start as they put the Indian bowlers under the pump.

There was temporary relief on offer for the Indian bowlers as they kept getting wickets at regular intervals after the powerplay. It was not a very smooth performance on the field for the Indians, and Dinesh Karthik even grassed a skier off Siefert. However, he redeemed himself with an acrobatic bit of fielding in the 15th over of the innings.

Daryl Mitchell, who was making his debut, tried to blast Hardik Pandya over long on, but the timing was not quite perfect. Dinesh Karthik was stationed on the boundary, and even as he took the catch, he realised that he would cross the ropes which forced him to release the ball. He came back in acrobatically after crossing the ropes, leapt and then completed a stunning catch.

This stagnated New Zealand for a little moment, but it was certainly one of the moments of the first innings.

India played Dhoni, Pant, and Karthik in the same match and even included Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI. Krunal Pandya replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the side.

