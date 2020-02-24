India vs New Zealand: ‘If I think about people on the outside...’ Virat Kohli speaks about his form

cricket

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 12:22 IST

The first India vs New Zealand Test match in Wellington was one to forget for Indian captain Virat Kohli. He did not get going with the bat in both the innings and then, his tactics were also put to the sword when New Zealand ran away with the game after being seven wickets down in the first innings. Kohli has not been able to be anywhere close to his prolific best in this tour - his sequence of scores read 45, 11, 38, 11 (T20s); 51, 15, 9 (ODIs) and 2 and 19 (1st Test).

However, the Indian captain is not too bothered with his form and he believes that his scores do not reflect the way he has been batting in the recent times. “I am absolutely fine. I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes scores don’t reflect the way you are batting and that’s what can happen when you don’t execute what you want to well,” Kohli told reporters at the end of the 1st Test match.

ALSO READ: ‘Toss was very important, but...’ - Virat Kohli has a message for his side

“Look when you play so much cricket and you play for so long, obviously you will have 3-4 innings that don’t go your way. If you try and make too much out of it, it’ll keep piling on,” the captain further added.

The right-hander also did not want to read too much into how people react after this loss and believes that his side knows how to accept failures and move on. “I think it’s about staying in a good space and I know the chat on the outside changes with one innings. But I don’t think like that. If I thought like people on the outside, I would probably be on the outside right now,” Kohli said.

India collapsed twice in the match and this was what hurt their chances and for the skipper this was a big lesson for the side going forward. However, he was not willing to be too hard on the batting crew and backed them to learn from this reversal.

ALSO READ: Wagging tail, batting collapses - 3 reasons why India lost the 1st Test in Wellington

“I think we have to stick to our template that has got us success and not think too much about where we are playing or what kind of pitch we are playing on. Our strength is to put enough runs on the board for our bowlers to get attacking. I think that is something as a batting unit that we need to take more responsibility,” he said.