India vs New Zealand: Impact of Rohit Sharma - Indian captain on the cusp of scripting record in T20Is

After clinching the ODI series, Rohit Sharma and team shift their focus to the T20Is against a New Zealand side which is quite strong in the format in home conditions.

However, the Indian side carries all the momentum and if we take a look at numbers, the form and pedigree of captain Rohit Sharma in this format is a great shot in the arm for the side.

Rohit needs just 36 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Martin Guptill leads the pack, but the opener has been ruled out of the series owing to an injury which makes this series a great opportunity for the skipper to be the number 1 run-getter in this format.

ALSO READ: India’s predicted XI for 1st T20 – Pant, Khaleel to return

He also needs just a couple of sixes to breeze past 100 maximums in this format. The right-hander will become the third batsmen to achieve this feat after Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle - both have103 sixes to their names.

Captaincy has brought out the best in him in this format and his strike rate as the leader of the side reads an impressive 164.43 as compared to his strike rate of 132.58, when he is not the skipper of the side.

Rohit has an opportunity to become the first India captain to win a match and a T20I series in New Zealand when the two teams meet for a three-match series from Wednesday.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 09:23 IST